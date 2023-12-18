Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince No. 3 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the top software title in the latest retail data from the region.

Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince 51,698 units to rank as the No. 3 software in the period.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is a turn-based RPG in which users can build an army of monsters to battle enemies and obtain new allies.

The final game includes Synthesis to combine two monsters and create a new creature.