Super Mario Bros. Wonder No. 5 at U.S. retail

Circana, Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data for Nov. 2023.

For the month, Super Mario Bros. Wonder ranked as the No. 5 software title in dollar sales.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Mario.

The final game includes four-player local co-op functionality.