Star Ocean The Second Story R No. 17 at U.S. retail

Circana, Inc. this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Star Ocean The Second Story R ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data for Nov. 2023.

For the month, Star Ocean The Second Story R ranked as the No. No. 17 best-selling software title.

Star Ocean The Second Story R is the second installment in the Star Ocean series. The remake includes 2.5D graphics, 3D environments, and 2D pixel characters.

The final game includes new battle mechanics, Japanese and English voice options, and original and re-arranged music.