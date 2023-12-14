Xbox No. 2 in Nov. sales

December 14, 2023

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as the No. 2 video game hardware in domestic retail data for Nov. 2023.

For the month, the Xbox Series X|S ranked at No. 2 in dollar sales at U.S. retail.

In Q1, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business, held $13.67 billion in revenue. Gaming revenue increased nine percent.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 13 percent due to growth in third-party content and Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined seven percent from one year ago.

