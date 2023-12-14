PS Plus Game Catalog Dec. 2023 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Dec. 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4), Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, PS4), MotoGP23 (PS5, PS4), Metal: Hellslinger (PS5, PS4), Salt and Sacrifice (PS5, PS4), Moonscars (PS5, PS4), Mega Man 11 (PS4), Gigabash (PS5, PS4), Grime (PS5, PS4), Tinykin (PS5, PS4), Prodeus (PS5, PS4), Shadowrun Returns (PS5, PS4), Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS5, PS4), and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS5, PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4), Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4), Thrillville (PS5, PS4), Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS5, PS4), and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released Dec. 19.