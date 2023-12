Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Super Save Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Gotham Knights at $13.99, Far Cry Anthology Bundle at $37.49, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 at $9.99, 11-11 Memories Retold at $4.49, Alien: Isolation – The Collection at $12.49, Bayonetta at $6.24, Puyo Puyo Champions at $1.99, and This is the Police II at $7.49.

The sale ends Dec. 15.