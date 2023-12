Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd. ‘s Super Mario RPG for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-seller in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, Super Mario RPG sold 24,099 units to rank as the No. 4 software for the week.

It has sold 379,754 units to date in the region.

Super Mario RPG is an updated version of the SNES title that includes turn-based battles, and original characters Mallow and Geno.

The final game includes time-based attacks and defense options.