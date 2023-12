Sony Corp. this month said Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Nov.

For the month, Spider-Man 2 ranked as the No. 2 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Spider-Man 2 is an action adventure sequel that includes Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a battle against the villainous Venom.

The final game includes the option to swap between both Spider-Men, new and iconic villains, and two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens.