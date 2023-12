Microsoft Corp. this week said Remnant II for the Xbox Series X|S ranked as a Most Played Xbox title in the latest data from the company.

This week, Remnant II ranked as the No. 22 Most Played Xbox title.

It was released to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass this month.

Remnant II is a third-person action RPG ranged/melee combat, gear and weapon optimization, and branching quest lines.

The final game includes three player online co-op functionality.