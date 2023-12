Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month announced Visions of Mana for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

Visions of Mana is an action RPG set in semi-open 3D fields. It is the first new installment in the Mana franchise in 15 years.

The final game will include iconic monsters and trademark music from the series.

It will be sold in 2024.