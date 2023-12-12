Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince No. 1 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the top software title in the latest retail data from the region.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince 346,583 units to rank as the No. 1 software in the period.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is a turn-based RPG in which users can build an army of monsters to battle enemies and obtain new allies.

The final game includes Synthesis to combine two monsters and create a new creature.