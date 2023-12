Aspyr Media this week released the Star Wars: Heritage Pack to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars: Heritage Pack contains seven titles including Jedi Knight Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast, Episode I Racer, Republic Commando, and The Force Unleashed on cartridge, in addition to Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II The Sith Lords download codes.

It sells at $59.99.