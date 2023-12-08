Resident Evil 4 VR Mode deploys

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Resident Evil 4 VR Mode for Resident Evil 4 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode supports the full main campaign story in 4K HDR fidelity.

In addition, it includes 3D audio and PlayStation VR Sense technology for in-game weapon and item control.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.

In the Separate Ways DLC, Ada Wong travels to Europe to infiltrate Los Iluminados under orders from Albert Wesker. Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun to attack, swing, ascend, and plunge below.