Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name PS5 No. 13 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Sega Corp.’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sold 4,572 units to rank at No. 13 in software sales.

In the title, Kazuma Kiryu comes out of hiding under the codename “Joryu” when he is pulled into conflict by a mysterious figure.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sports two combat styles – Yakuza for wild aggression and Agent for speed and precision.

The final game includes sub-missions, karaoke, and cabaret club options.