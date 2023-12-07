Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PS5 No. 20 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III sold 3,200 units to rank at No. 20 in software sales.

The PS5 SKU has sold 31,318 units to date in the region.

The Campaign includes the Zordaya Prison Complex in which Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams conduct an operation in the Kastovian Sea.

Open Combat missions include various methods to complete the mission including stealth, night-vision equipment, or suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component includes all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, and new loadout customization.

The final game includes an open-world Zombies component.