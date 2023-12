Microsoft Corp. this week released new titles to the Xbox Game Pass Core service.

New titles include Chivalry II and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

Chivialry II is a multiplayer first-person medieval action title that includes large-scale 64-player battles, 10+ subclasses and more than 30 unique weapons.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a ragdoll physics simulation title to deliver packages to their destination.