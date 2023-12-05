Xbox Game Pass drops World War Z: Aftermath

Microsoft Corp. this week released World War Z: Aftermath to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

World War Z: Aftermath is a third-person co-op shooter based on the Paramount Pictures film.

The title includes all-new story episodes in Rome, Vatican City, and the Kamchatka peninsula. In addition, the title includes eight classes – Gunslinger, Hellraiser, Slasher, Medic, Fixer, Exterminator, Dronemaster and Vanguard.

The final game includes a new First-Person Mode option, new melee options, and supports the Xbox Series X at 4K and 60FPS.