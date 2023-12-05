Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name PS4 No. 9 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Sega Corp.’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sold 6,253 units to rank at No. 9 in software sales.

In the title, Kazuma Kiryu comes out of hiding under the codename “Joryu” when he is pulled into conflict by a mysterious figure.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sports two combat styles – Yakuza for wild aggression and Agent for speed and precision.

The final game includes sub-missions, karaoke, and cabaret club options.