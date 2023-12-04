Grand Theft Auto VI trailer drops

December 4, 2023

Rockstar Games this week released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

The trailer features Vice City in modern day including beach life, night life, social media captures, and a new character Lucia.

The title will be released in 2025.

