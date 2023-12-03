Nintendo eShop Capcom Black Friday Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the Capcom Black Friday Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 83 percent.

Discounted titles include Mega Man Battle Network at $39.99, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective at $19.99, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles at $15.99, Resident Evil 2 Cloud at $15.99, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection at $9.99, Capcom Fighting Bundle at $24.99, Devil May Cry at $9.99, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle at $9.99, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers at $9.99, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy at $9.99.

The sale ends Dec. 3.