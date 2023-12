Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Cyber Monday Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Starfield at $55.99, FC 24 at $34.99, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $39.99, Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition at $53.99, Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition at $44.99, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $41.99, Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition at $48.99, Exoprimal at $38.99, and F1 23 at $27.99.

The sale ends Dec. 1.