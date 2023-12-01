Starfield No. 17 Steam Weekly Top Seller

Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield ranked as a Weekly Top Seller at Valve Inc.’s Steam division this week due to steady demand.

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, Starfield ranked as the No. 17 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG that include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.