PSN holds End of Year Deals Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the End of Year Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Sonic Superstars at $41.99, Monster Hunter Rise at $19.99, FC 24 Ultimate Edition at $49.99, Alan Wake Remastered at $14.99, Remnant II – Deluxe Edition at $38.99, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at $29.39, Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition at $39.99, and Resident Evil Gold Edition at $19.99.

The sale ends Dec. 20.