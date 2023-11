Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan Nov. 19 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 65,555 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 47,620 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 7,042 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 10,893 units in the period.

In Q2, Nintendo reported revenue of $2.2 billion, down four percent from the year prior. Net profit totaled $603 million, a decline of 19 percent year-over-year.

For Q2, Nintendo sold 6.84 million Nintendo Switch units, up 2.4 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 132.46 million units to date. Software sales totaled 1.13 billion units to date.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.

Nintendo raised its full-year forecast ending Mar. 2024 to 1.58 trillion yen (from 1.45 trillion) in net sales and 420 billion yen (from 340 billion) in net profit.