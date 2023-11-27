Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle price cut to $439.00

November 27, 2023

Walmart Inc. this week discounted Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle in a Cyber Monday sale.

This week, the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle sells at $449.99, 20 percent off the $559.99 MSRP.

The Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle includes the Xbox Series X 1TB hardware, Xbox Wireless Controller, and a digital copy of Diablo IV.

Diablo IV is an open-world action RPG that includes procedurally generated dungeons, five classes, and online co-op for up to four players.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-progression functionality.

