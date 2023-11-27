Walmart holds Cyber Monday Video Games Sale

Walmart Inc. this week is holding the Black Friday Video Games Sale in a limited promotion.

The sale discounts select hardware and software.

Discounted products include the PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle at $499.00, Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle at $439.00, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $30.00, Xbox Series S Starter Bundle at $249.00, Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at $349.00, PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at $49.00, Resident Evil 4 at $30.00, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland: Deluxe at $30.00, Sonic Superstars at $40.00, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $40.00, and Hogwarts Legacy at $40.00.

The sale ends Nov. 28.