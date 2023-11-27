Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Cyber Monday Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Discounted products include the PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle at $499.99, Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at $349.99, Xbox Series X 1TB Console at $449.99, PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at $49.99, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $14.99, Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion for Xbox Series X|S at $129.99, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at $39.99, FC 24 at $29.99, and Final Fantasy XVI at $39.99.



The sale ends Nov. 28.