Best Buy Co., Inc. this week is holding the PC Gaming Cyber Monday Sale.

The sale discounts select desktops, laptops, monitors, and peripherals.

Discounted products include the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Gaming Laptop at $749.99, Samsung 27-inch Odyssey FHD IPS 240Hz Gaming Monitor at $219.99, ASUS ROG Ally at $449.99, LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor at $1,199.99, HP OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop at $799.99, and the SanDisk 4TB External USB-C NVMe SSD at $199.99.

The sale ends Nov. 28.