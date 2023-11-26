PSN Black Friday Deals Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Black Friday Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include FC 24, NBA 2K24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo IV, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, Gotham Knights, Gran Turismo 7, Lies of P, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Dead Space, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Sonic Superstars, and The Callisto Protocol.

The sale ends Nov. 27.