Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S in a Black Friday sale.

This week, the 1TB Storage Expansion Card sells at $129.99, down from the $219.99 MSRP.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card utilizes the foundation of the Xbox Velocity Architecture to match the 2.4 GB/s 1/O throughput performance of the internal storage.