Sony Corp. this week released the new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to retail stores.

The new PS5 chassis has a reduced volume of 30 percent, reduced weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to prior models. The case includes four cover panels in matte and glossy finishes.

In addition, the new model includes a built-in horizontal stand.

The PS5 Digital Edition 1TB sells at $449.99.

The PS5 Digital Edition includes an option to add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive at $79.99.