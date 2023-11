Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s AirPods 2nd Generation to under $80 in a new Black Friday promotion.

This week, the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation sells at $79.99, 38 percent off the $129.00 MSRP.

AirPods 2nd Generation includes the H1 headphone chip, voice control with Siri, 240hour battery life, and audio sharing functionality.