Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding the PC Gaming Laptop Sale in a Black Friday promotion.

The sale discounts select laptops with an Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

Discounted products include the Acer Predator Helios 16 RTX 4060 at $1,329.99, Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti at $1,799.97, ASUS ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070 at $1,699.99, Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 at $699.99, and the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4060 at $1,199.99.