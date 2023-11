Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding the PC Gaming Accessories Black Friday Sale in a limited promotion.

The sale discounts select PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and mouse products.

Discounted products include the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset at $49.99, SteelSeries USB Apex 5 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $63.99, HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse at $49.99, and the ASUS ROG Strix Scrope RX Gaming Keyboard at $89.99.

The sale ends Nov. 26.