MacBook Pro M3 price cut in Black Friday Sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s MacBook Pro M3 SKU in a Black Friday promotion.

This week, the MacBook Pro M3 base model sells at $1449.00, down from the $1599.00 MSRP.

MacBook Pro models include the Liquid Retina XDR display, built-in 1080p camera, six-speaker sound system and up to 22 hours of battery life.

M3 includes an 8-core CPU and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. M3 Pro includes a 12-core CPU and support for up to 36GB of unified memory. And the M3 Max includes a 16-core CPU with 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores with support for up to 128GB of unified memory.

The final chips sport an enhanced Neural Engine at up to 60 percent faster than M1 chips. In addition, all three M3 chips have an advanced media engine for hardware acceleration in H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW codecs.