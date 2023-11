Best Buy Co., Inc. this week is holding the Black Friday Video Games Sale in a limited promotion.

The sale discounts select consoles and video game titles.

Discounted products include the PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle at $499.99, Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at $349.99, Xbox Series X 1TB Console at $449.99, PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at $49.99, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at $39.99, FC 24 at $29.99, and Final Fantasy XVI at $39.99.