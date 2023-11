Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Cyber Deals Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent off.

Discounted titles include Super Mario Odyssey, Just Dance 2024 Edition, Fire Emblem Engage, Bayonetta 3, Live A Live, Luigi’s Mansion, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Sonic Frontiers, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Dark Souls: Remastered, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

The sale ends Dec. 3.