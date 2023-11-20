Super Mario Bros. Wonder No. 1 in Japan for 4th week

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling title in Japan for the fourth consecutive week.

Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 65,017 units to rank as the No. 1 software title.

It has sold 975,276 units in the territory to date.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Mario.

The final game includes four-player local co-op functionality.