Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $10 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $10 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $10.

Discounted titles include Trek to Yomi, Coffee Talk, Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, Lumines Remastered, Bugsnax, The Sinking City, Broforce, Hotline Miami Collection, My Friend Pedro, and The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors.

The sale ends Nov. 29.