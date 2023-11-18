Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan Nov. 12 sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,578 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 1,996 units and the Xbox Series S sold 582 units.

In Q1, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business, held $13.67 billion in revenue. Gaming revenue increased nine percent.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 13 percent due to growth in third-party content and Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined seven percent from one year ago.