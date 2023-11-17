Assassin’s Creed Mirage No. 10 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Nov. 11, Assassin’s Creed Mirage ranked as the No. 10 software in the All Formats Chart.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a stealth action title that includes Basim, a street thief who seeks answers and justice.

The final game includes contracts, four unique districts, and a large assortment of tools.