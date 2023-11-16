Star Ocean The Second Story R PS5 No. 8 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Star Ocean The Second Story R for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, Star Ocean The Second Story R sold 14,367 units to rank at No. 6 in software sales in the period.

Star Ocean The Second Story R is the second installment in the Star Ocean series. The remake includes 2.5D graphics, 3D environments, and 2D pixel characters.

The final game includes new battle mechanics, Japanese and English voice options, and original and re-arranged music.