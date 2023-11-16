PS Plus Game Catalog Nov. 2023 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Nov. 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Teardown (PS5), Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4), Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4), Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4), Superliminal (PS5, PS4), Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4), Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4), Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4), and River City Melee Mach!! (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Grandia (PS5, PS4), Jet Moto (PS5, PS4), Up (PS5, PS4), Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, PS4), and PaRappa the Rapper 2 (PS4).

The titles will be released Nov. 21. Teardown is available now.