Spider-Man 2 PS5 No. 1 PSN EU download

Sony Corp. this month said Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network EU division in Oct.

For the month, Spider-Man 2 ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download in Europe.

Spider-Man 2 is an action adventure sequel that includes Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a battle against the villainous Venom.

The final game includes the option to swap between both Spider-Men, new and iconic villains, and two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens.

It sells at $69.99.