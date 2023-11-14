Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 No. 13 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Konami Corp.’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Oct. 2023.

For the month, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 ranked as the No. 13 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear (NES), and Snake’s Revenge (NES).

It sells at $19.99.