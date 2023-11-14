Alan Wake II No. 11 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Epic Games’ Alan Wake II for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Oct. 2023.

For the month, Alan Wake II ranked as the No. 11 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Developed by Remedy Studios, Alan Wake II is a survival horror tile that includes FBI agent Saga Anderson and lost writer Alan Wake in two separate journeys that both spiral into a nightmare.

The final game includes two characters, two worlds, and two perspectives in the cityscape of Dark Place.

It sells at $59.99.