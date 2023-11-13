Nintendo Switch OLED Smash Bros. Bundle to melee Black Friday

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will sell the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle this Black Friday.

The bundle will include the Nintendo Switch OLED hardware, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate download, and 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online membership at $349.99.

In addition, it will discount select first-party titles by $20 including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey.

Finally, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which includes the Nintendo Switch with Neo Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code, and 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online membership, will be sold at $299.99.