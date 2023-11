Sony Corp. this month said Lies of P for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network division in the latest data from the company.

In Sept., Lies of P ranked as the No. 15 PS5 PSN download title in the U.S. and Canada.

Lies of P is a third-person action RPG that includes challenging battles in the story of Pinocchio.

The final game includes weapon combinations and ability activations.