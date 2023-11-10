Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III deploys

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The Campaign, to contain free-form Open Combat Missions, includes the Zordaya Prison Complex in which Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams conduct an operation in the Kastovian Sea.

Open Combat missions include various methods to complete the mission including stealth, night-vision equipment, or suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component includes all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, new loadout customization.

The final game includes an open-world Zombies component.

It sells at $69.99.