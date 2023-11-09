Steam Deck OLED to deploy

Valve Inc. this week announced the Steam Deck OLED, an updated version of the Steam Deck hardware.

The Steam Deck OLED will sport a new 7.4-inch 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display, 512GB NVMe SSD, 6nm APU, Wi-Fi 6E, 50Whr battery for 3-12 hours of gameplay, and 45W power supply. It will be sold at $549.00. The 1TB NVMe SSD version will be sold at $649.00.

By comparison, the standard Steam Deck included a 7-inch LCD display, 7nm APU, Wi-Fi 5, and a 40Whr battery for 2-8 hours of gameplay. The 256GB NVMe SSD SKU has been price cut to $399.00.

The Steam Deck OLED will be sold Nov. 16.